Iran FM accuses ‘foreign-backed terrorists’ for Chabahar attack

December 6, 2018

AFP photo

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused “foreign-backed terrorists” for attacks Thursday in the port city of Chabahar that killed two people and wounded around 40 others.

“Foreign-backed terrorists kill & wound innocents in Chabahar. As we’ve made it clear in the past, such crimes won’t go unpunished,” Zarif tweeted.

“In 2010, our security services intercepted & captures extremists en route from UAE. Mark my words: Iran WILL bring terrorists & their masters to justice” Zarif added in the tweet.

He was referring to the capture, trial and subsequent execution in June 2010 of Abdolmalek Rigi, the leader of the militant group Jundallah who had waged a deadly insurgency in Sistan-Baluchistan.

He was captured while on a flight from Dubai to Kyrgystan after Iranian fighter jets intercepted the airliner and forced it to land in Iran and removed Rigi and a number of his companions.

 
 
 

