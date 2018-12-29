Indian woman chops off newborn’s fingers and toes

December 29, 2018

A newborn girl was killed in Madhya Pradesh after her mother allegedly chopped off girl’s extra fingers and toes, Hindustan Times reported Saturday.

According to police, the mother chopped off her newborn’s fingers out of fear that the oddity would hamper the infant’s chance of getting married.

She was born on December 22 with six fingers on her both hands and six toes each on both feet.

The woman, identified as Tarabai, used a sickle to chop off the infant’s fingers and toes, the police said, adding that she buried the newborn in the village after she succumbed to injuries.

The woman has yet to be arrested.

 
 


