Indian Parliament passes bill criminalising instant triple talaq among Muslims

December 27, 2018

File photo: AFP

The Indian Parliament has passed a bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims in the country, Hindustan Times reported Thursday.

The bill was moved by Union law and justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

According to the bill, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The opposition parties, however, demanded formation of a committee to discuss the bill and staged a walk out. The parties accused PM Modi’s government of having “ulterior motives” in passing the bill.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

India in firm control after making 443 in first innings

December 27, 2018 12:39 pm

Australia bite back with key wickets of Kohli and centurion Pujara

December 27, 2018 9:43 am

People are eating rats in India’s Assam

December 26, 2018 9:51 pm

India busts ISIS-inspired militant group

December 26, 2018 9:41 pm

India releases two Pakistani prisoners at Wagah

December 26, 2018 9:06 pm

India on top after day one of Boxing Day Test

December 26, 2018 1:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Aftab Siddiqui

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.