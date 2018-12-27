Indian Parliament passes bill criminalising instant triple talaq among Muslims

The Indian Parliament has passed a bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims in the country, Hindustan Times reported Thursday.

The bill was moved by Union law and justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

According to the bill, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The opposition parties, however, demanded formation of a committee to discuss the bill and staged a walk out. The parties accused PM Modi’s government of having “ulterior motives” in passing the bill.