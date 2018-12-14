Indian news anchor dies after falling off her flat’s balcony

December 15, 2018

A news anchor with Indian channel Zee Rajasthan died on Friday after she allegedly fell off her flat’s balcony in Noda, Hindustan Times reported.

The police believed it to be a case of accidental death. However, Radhika Kaushik’s family failed a complaint against her colleague.

The family said that Radhika’s colleague pushed her to death.

The police have recovered beer cans liquor bottles from her flat, a police official said. “It seems that the woman was drunk at the time of the incident.”

“She was a simple and hardworking girl. In fact, she never consumed alcohol. Her death cannot be an accident,” Brijesh Kaushik, Radhika’s father, said.

The police have detained a man for questioning, SHO Shankar Tripathi said, adding that “he claims to be innocent”.

 
 

