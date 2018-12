An Indian doctor, who had allegedly killed his wife in Nepal in June, kept her social media and WhatsApp accounts active to mislead the investigators and family for over six months, Hindustan Times reported Monday.

The doctor, identified as DP Singh, was arrested on Friday.

Singh pushed Rakhi off a hill in Nepal on June 6 after giving her alcohol, a senior police official said.

The suspect kept operating her Facebook account for six months to confuse the police, the official said.