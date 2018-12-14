Indian forces kill Kashmiri actor in Srinagar

December 14, 2018

Photo: NDTV

Saqib Bilal Sheikh, a Kashmiri actor, was killed in a gunfight with the Indian forces in Srinagar on Sunday, NDTV reported Friday.

Sheikh had acted in the Bollywood film Haider alongside Shahid Kapoor. The 17-year-old went missing along with his 14-year-old friend Mudassir Rashid Parray on August 31.

Sheikh’s mother sent him to a market to buy something on August 31 and he never returned. His family said that they had no knowledge of Haider’s activities.

“Yes, he worked in the film Haider. But it wasn’t the main role it was just a ‘chocolate boy’ role,” said Saqib’s uncle. “He was in school when he was first cast in a children’s drama. His play was showcased in Srinagar and Odisha,” he added.

 
 

