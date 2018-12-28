Indian cops blame rats for drinking over 1,000 litres of seized liquor

December 28, 2018

Photo: AFP

Over 1,000 litres of liquor stored in plastic cans at a police station in Bareilly was found missing, and the police blamed the rats.

The case came into limelight when a police storage unit was opened to bring out the body of a stray dog, which had sneaked into it a few days ago and died inside. When the doors were opened, it was found that several gallons of liquor seized from illegal manufacturing units had vanished into thin air.

Related: People are eating rats in India’s Assam

SP Abhinandan Singh remarked that an inquiry has been ordered. “We will catch this gang of rats to ensure that they are not able to enter the malkhana [storeroom] in future,” he said reported Times of India.

The officer said that seized liquor is usually destroyed after a sample is kept for legal and other purposes.

 
 


