India approves construction of dam which will cut water flow to Pakistan

December 7, 2018

Photo courtesy: Tribune India

In an attempt to cut water flow to Pakistan, the Indian government has approved the construction of Shahpurkandi dam on the Ravi in the Indian side of Punjab.

“The move will allow India to use the water which at present goes waste flowing through the Madhopur Headworks downstream to Pakistan,” Times of India reported Friday.

The dam will be constructed in Pathankot. The project was initially planned 17 years ago at an estimated cost of over Rs2,285 crore.

The Centre will provide financial assistance of over Rs485 crore to the Punjab government for implementing the project. The project is expected to be completed by 2022.

 
 
 

See Also

Sarfraz’s Test captaincy issues hurting Pakistan

December 7, 2018 4:57 pm

New Zealand win Test series against Pakistan

December 7, 2018 4:38 pm

Australia keep their Head despite losing wickets

December 7, 2018 1:12 pm

South Africa pick uncapped Hamza for Pakistan Test series

December 7, 2018 12:53 pm

Pujara run out leaves even baseball fans in awe

December 7, 2018 12:29 pm

Pakistan set 280 to win Test and series

December 7, 2018 11:59 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.