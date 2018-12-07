India approves construction of dam which will cut water flow to Pakistan

In an attempt to cut water flow to Pakistan, the Indian government has approved the construction of Shahpurkandi dam on the Ravi in the Indian side of Punjab.

“The move will allow India to use the water which at present goes waste flowing through the Madhopur Headworks downstream to Pakistan,” Times of India reported Friday.

The dam will be constructed in Pathankot. The project was initially planned 17 years ago at an estimated cost of over Rs2,285 crore.

The Centre will provide financial assistance of over Rs485 crore to the Punjab government for implementing the project. The project is expected to be completed by 2022.