Imran Khan is another ‘illustrious son’, says Malaysian first lady

Malaysian first lady Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali opened up about her adorable moment with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She had asked Khan if she could hold his hand while they were taking a picture. Her husband Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad laughed on as PM Khan replied sure, to the amusement of everyone present. Recalling her encounter, she said that she asked him, “Mr Imran can I take your hand?”

“Why did I want to take his hand because he is another illustrious son who came to our humble abode,” she added.

The Malaysia first lady also spoke about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Another handsome guy is the prime minister of Canada but he didn’t come to my house,” she added. “They take me as a mother.”