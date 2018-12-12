Huawei CFO granted bail but will be strictly monitored

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been granted bail by a Canadian court but will be kept under tight surveillance.

A court ruled on Tuesday that she will remain in British Columbia, provide a supervisor with telephone numbers, live at the $5.6 million house that was selected as her residence and stay indoors from 11pm to 6am every day. She will also have to surrender her passports and be watched by a security company as well as wear an ankle bracelet.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and one of the company’s top executives, has been accused of bank fraud allegations. The US was seeking her extradition.

Her arrest sparked outrage from China and nationalist sentiment, bringing out protesters demanding her release and several who offered their homes to prove she wouldn’t be a flight risk.

Meng was detained in Vancouver on December 1 at the request of the US, who suspect her of violating US trade sanctions against Iran. She was arrested during a flight transfer from Hong Kong to Mexico.

She served on the board for a Hong Kong-based company called Skycom, which allegedly did business with Iran between 2009 and 2014. The Canadian prosecutor alleged that US banks worked with Huawei at this time, so Iran sanctions were indirectly violated, and Meng therefore committed fraud against these banks, according to the prosecutor. Skycom was basically Huawei under a different name, according to the prosecutor.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters that he might intervene in the case if it serves national interests. “If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what’s good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary,” he said, noting that he hasn’t received a call on the situation from Chinese President Xi Jinping yet. “They have not called me yet. They are talking to my people. But they have not called me yet.”

At the same time, a former Canadian diplomat has gone missing in Beijing, in what some suspect to be retaliation and Chinese authorities have yet to clarify what his status is.