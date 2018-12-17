How a Swedish professor saved her Yazidi student in ISIS-controlled Iraq

Firas Jumaah, a Yazidi doctoral student at a Swedish university, was disturbed because his wife and daughter were in Iraq when the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) attacked Iraq’s Sinjar city.

The Jumaah family had gone to Iraq to attend a family wedding in August 2014. Disturbed by the developments, Jumaah sent a message to his Lund University professor Charlotta Turner, telling her to remove him from the doctoral programme, if he doesn’t come back to Sweden within a week.

Turner called Jumaah after she received his message. Jumaah told his professor that the lives of his wife and daughters were in danger. Jumaah had gone to Iraq to rescue his family, but he soon realised doing that wouldn’t be an easy task in the presence of Islamic State militants.

The Iraqi borders were closed and there was no way to go to the airport.

That’s when Turner decided to do everything to bring back Jumaah and his family to Sweden. She told Jumaah not to give up hope and advised me to go into hiding. The professor then approached the university’s security officer, who told her that a rescue team with armed men could go to rescue Jumaah and family.

Jumaah was surprised when he saw a group of six armed men in two vehicles. The rescue team took him and his family to the airport and flew him out of the country.

Jumaah told NBC that he paid about $6,613 to the university for the rescue operation. I would pay double or triple that amount to escape the hell of ISIS-besieged northern Iraq.

Turner and Jumaah did not speak about the rescue publicly in 2014 because of security reasons.

The story was first published here.