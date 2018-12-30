Four killed after rescue helicopter clips zipline in the UAE

There were four crew members aboard the helicopter that crashed in Ras al-Khaimah in the north-eastern region of the country, reported Gulf News.The dead include three Emiratis and a foreigner. The identities of the victims were not immediately released by the police.A top official told Gulf News that the accident occurred at 5:50pm on Saturday. “The helicopter was on a mission to airlift an injured man from Jebel Jais (a mountain). The helicopter crashed before reaching the man.”At 2.8km long, the Jebel Jais Flight zipline is the world’s longest and is on top the Jebel Jais mountain, the UAE’s highest peak.