Former US president George HW Bush dies at 94

The former president of the United States, George HW Bush, died on November 30 at the age of 94. He was the 41st president of the US.

The last veteran of World War II to serve as president, he was a consummate public servant and a statesman who helped guide the nation and the world out of a four-decade Cold War that had carried the threat of nuclear annihilation.

His death was announced in a tweet by Jim McGrath, his spokesperson. The cause of his death was not immediately available.

In 2012, he announced that he had vascular Parkinsonism, a condition that limited his mobility. His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died on April 17 and there were fears that he might die too. He was admitted to the hospital with a blood infection a day after her funeral and remained there for 13 days.

He was hospitalized again in May for low blood pressure and fatigue a week after arriving in Maine to spend the summer. He was released a few days later and celebrated his birthday on June 12 — making history by becoming the first former president to reach the age of 94.

Bush was the patriarch of a political dynasty that included one son who served as president – George W Bush — another as a governor and a grandson who currently holds statewide office in Texas.

The senior Bush had a lifetime of public service before he became president — as a young Navy pilot in World War II, Texas congressman, CIA director and faithful vice president to Ronald Reagan.

In a statement, former president George W Bush said, “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear dad has died. George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”