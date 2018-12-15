Five men killed during operations in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Five young men were killed in in Pulwama district in Indian-Administered Kashmir Saturday.

Indian troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in the Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district. Earlier, two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in the area.

People took to the streets and held demonstrations against the killings. Indian troops fire bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing two more young men and injuring many others. Severe clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel were continuing when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended rail services in the area.