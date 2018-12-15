Five men killed during operations in Indian-Administered Kashmir

December 15, 2018

PHOTO: AFP

Five young men were killed in in Pulwama district in Indian-Administered Kashmir Saturday.

Indian troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in the Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district. Earlier, two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in the area.

People took to the streets and held demonstrations against the killings. Indian troops fire bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing two more young men and injuring many others. Severe clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel were continuing when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended rail services in the area.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

At least 22 Afghan police killed in Taliban ambush: official

November 26, 2018 3:24 pm

Orakzai bomb blast toll rises to 33, with 56 injured at Friday market

November 23, 2018 7:30 pm

California wildfires: Number of missing leaps to 631

November 16, 2018 10:21 am

Lions suspected of drowning 400 buffaloes in Botswana

November 9, 2018 1:12 pm

Doctors want parents to take care of their kids as the weather changes after eight die in Hyderabad

November 9, 2018 11:05 am

Four killed in Chitral after part of a glacier falls on them

November 4, 2018 1:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.