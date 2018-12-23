China and US ‘make progress’ after trade call

December 23, 2018

US President Donald Trump (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Photo: AFP

China and the US “made new progress” on the issues of trade balance and intellectual property during a phone call between officials from the two countries, China’s commerce ministry said Sunday.

Both sides are engaged in a bruising trade war but relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day truce earlier this month.

“On December 21, China and the US conducted a phone conversation at a vice ministerial level, exchanging views on issues such as trade balance and strengthening intellectual property protection, and made new progress,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement.

This is the second such phone call phone call announced by the commerce ministry this week — on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington discussed “economic and trade issues”.

China’s legislature on Sunday also announced that it is looking at a new law governing foreign investment that would prevent the forced transfer of technology and give foreign firms the same privileges as Chinese companies.

US and EU officials have long complained of a lack of fair access for foreign companies in China, as well as rampant theft of intellectual property.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Downfall of the film industry started when people stopped experimenting: Reema

December 23, 2018 8:54 pm

Qureshi to visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia

December 23, 2018 6:34 pm

Rawalpindi thump Karachi Whites in National T20 Cup fixture

December 23, 2018 4:06 pm

Yasir blames batsmen for Test series loss against New Zealand

December 23, 2018 1:20 pm

CPEC cannot do without Gwadar and Balochistan, provincial information minister tells China

December 22, 2018 8:28 pm

Pakistan plans to ease visa policy for 55 countries to revive tourism

December 22, 2018 7:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.