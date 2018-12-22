Britons could face diet change under hard Brexit: report

December 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

The British government could tell citizens to change their diets if importing food from the European Union becomes difficult under a no-deal Brexit, a report said Friday.

London has started planning what to do about food supplies if Britain leaves the EU without an agreement with Brussels, The Times said, citing plans revealed to the newspaper.

Perishable goods, such as vegetables from the Netherlands or fruit from Spain, could be held up at the border, if tough checks are imposed or the EU limits trade, said the report.

It said the government had identified giant hangars around the country that could be used to stockpile food.

However, officials do not think there would be a general food shortage, according to the report.

Some companies have started taking matters into their own hands.

Related: European Union approves UK’s Brexit deal

The Zizzi and ASK restaurant chains will be switching from Italian to British mozzarella suppliers.

The brands’ parent company Azzurri said it had taken the decision due to fears that a no-deal Brexit would disrupt food supplies into Britain.

The new Welsh milk mozzarella has already been introduced by ASK and will be on the Zizzi menu next year.

Meanwhile businesses including Premier Foods, Quorn, and London’s plush Fortnum and Mason emporium have said they will stockpile some products in case of delays at the border.

Related: Britain’s May wins parliament vote after bowing to Brexit pressure

The British government and Brussels have struck a withdrawal agreement that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.

However, it currently lacks majority support in the British parliament, being opposed by both Brexiteer lawmakers and pro-EU MPs alike.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the vote on the deal will take place the week of January 14.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Karachi police arrests alleged heroin dealer

December 22, 2018 8:39 pm

CPEC cannot do without Gwadar and Balochistan, provincial information minister tells China

December 22, 2018 8:28 pm

Seven more suspects held in nine-year-old Lahore girl’s rape, murder case

December 22, 2018 7:27 pm

Pakistani foreign minister hails talks between US, Taliban

December 22, 2018 6:10 pm

Balochi frocks hit Vancouver Fashion Week

December 22, 2018 11:55 am

Karachi police arrests man for peddling ice

December 22, 2018 12:07 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Mansoor Raza

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.