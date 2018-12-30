British woman awarded OBE for services to education in northern Pakistan

Twice a year, members of the British public are selected to be awarded an honour by the Queen or a member of the British royal family.

The list of honours is published twice a year – the New Year Honours and the Birthday Honours in June. The ceremonies to present the award are held throughout the year and are called investitures. There are around 25 investitures every year, with 50 recipients receiving awards at each ceremony either held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

As part of this year’s New Year Honours list a woman named Caroline Schofield was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for services to the education and to the community in northern Pakistan.

Nasar Mahmood, chairperson of the British Muslim Heritage Centre, was recognised for his services to community relations in Manchester. Aamer Naeem, CEO of Penny Appeal, was recognised for his services to Muslim community development.

Jamshaid Ahmad, a London immigration officer, was awarded a Member of the British Empire award for his services to law and order.

Fateha Ahmed was awarded for services to diverse communities in Wales. Riaz Alidina, the head of financial institutions and business risk at Lloyds Banking Group was awarded for services to small business banking.

Tariq Mahmood Dar was awarded for his services to charity and to the community in Brent, London, while Zuffar Iqbal Haq was awarded for public and political service.

Mohammad Muaaz Khan, founder of Eid Unwrapped and convener of the Public Service Youth Foundation, was awarded for services to young people, whereas Mufti Halal Mahmood received his MBE for services to community cohesion in Oldham.

There are a number of others on the list as well.