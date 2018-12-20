Albanian prime minister gets egged by opposition member

December 20, 2018
and

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was egged by opposition members as the MPs returned to parliament after five months.

The opposition center-right Democratic Party’s Endri Hasa threw an egg at Edi Rama’s belly while he was speaking. Hasa has been expelled for 10 days.

The opposition has been boycotting parliament since the summer break.

Former president and current opposition MP Sali Berisha wrote on Facebook that the eggs were “a greeting card for the Christmas and New Year´s holidays… sent by the opposition to Edi Rama”.

An incensed Rama lashed out immediately on Twitter.

“During the months of boycott, their deputies had to kill time in the hen houses by raping chickens and looting eggs,” the Socialist Prime Minister wrote.

“The opposition should have discussed the students´ demands but in fact it turned the parliamentary session into a conflict,” he added.

 
 


