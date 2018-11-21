Woman killed her boyfriend, fed his remains to Pakistani workers in UAE

November 21, 2018

Machboos

A Moroccan woman has allegedly killed her lover and served his remains to Pakistani workers in the UAE, prosecutors say.

According to The National, the lady, in her 30s, killed her boyfriend three months ago and the crime was recently discovered after police found a human tooth inside her blender.

The officials said she served his remains as machboos — a traditional Gulf dish of rice and meat similar to biryani — to Pakistani workers.

She has confessed to killing her boyfriend and told the police that it was a moment of “insanity”.

The two were in a relationship for last seven years. She killed her boyfriend after she found out that he was planning to marry someone else.

The woman will go on trial pending an investigation.

 
 
 

