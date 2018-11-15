UAE backs ‘early peace talks’ to end Yemen conflict

November 15, 2018
The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Wednesday a UN plan for peace talks to be held in Sweden by the year’s end.

UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Anwar Gargash said that his country welcomed the “early convening of United Nations-led talks in Sweden” and urged warring factions to take advantage of diplomatic efforts.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are members of a pro-government coalition fighting in Yemen.

The UN is pushing for peace talks by the end of the year between the Yemeni government alliance and the country’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels by the end of the year. Sweden said it is ready to host them.

The last attempt in Geneva failed in September when the Houthi delegation didn’t arrive.

The developments came after the offensive on Hodeida by pro-government forces and the Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, appeared to stall.

Around 14 million people face starvation in Yemen because of the war.

 
 
 

