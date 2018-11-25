Titanic II to set sail from Dubai in 2022

The Titanic project hasn’t sunk just yet. Work on the long-delayed project to launch a full-size replica of the ill-fated RMS Titanic recommenced in September, reported CNN.

Australian businessman and politician Clive Palmer, who is behind the initiative, announced in September that work on the ship had recommenced after a financial dispute with the Chinese government halted development back in 2015. The idea was first floated in 2012.

The new ship will reportedly be an identical copy of the infamous liner that sank in 1912 following a collision with an iceberg. To avoid a repeat disaster, Titanic II will apparently be outfitted with plenty of life boats — and will have a welded, not riveted hull — plus modern navigation and radar equipment.

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” said Palmer in a statement.

The maiden voyage, however, will take passengers from Dubai to New York, with the first sailing scheduled to take place in 2022.

Blue Star Line says the nine-decked ship will be home to 835 cabins, set to accommodate 2,435 passengers. You’ll be able to buy first, second and third class tickets — just like in the original.

It’ll be outfitted exactly like the original Titanic — including the grand staircase that plays a memorable role in James Cameron’s hit movie.

The only thing missing will be Jack and Rose.