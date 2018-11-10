Thousands, including celebrities, flee fast-moving wildfire in Southern California

Two fast-moving wildfires currently burning through Southern California have forced thousands of people in the area to flee their homes, including many high-profile celebrities.

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian-West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses.

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Some celebrities like del Toro and Caitlyn Jenner do not know the fate of their homes, but the wind-driven wildfire has destroyed the home of Dr Strange director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where shows like HBO’s Westworld and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman were filmed.

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.

Actress Alyssa Milano said her home is “in jeopardy” in hopes evacuating her five horses. The actress ultimately got the help she needed and tweeted that her family was safe.

Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern. To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Kardashian-West posted a video on Instagram showing a portion of the blaze. “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home,” she wrote. “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!”

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

In addition to the two wildfires burning in Southern California, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel. It’s being called the Camp Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the entire town of Paradise was ordered to evacuate. That’s about 40,000 residents. The Weather Channel also reports several people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.

So far, the Camp Fire has burned through 20,000 acres, CNN reported.