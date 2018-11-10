Thousands, including celebrities, flee fast-moving wildfire in Southern California

November 10, 2018

A power line catches fire as the Woolsey fire burns on both sides of Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) in Malibu, California, as night falls on November 9, 2018. – About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. Photo: AFP

Two fast-moving wildfires currently burning through Southern California have forced thousands of people in the area to flee their homes, including many high-profile celebrities.

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian-West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses.

Some celebrities like del Toro and Caitlyn Jenner do not know the fate of their homes, but the wind-driven wildfire has destroyed the home of Dr Strange director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where shows like HBO’s Westworld and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman were filmed.

The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.

Actress Alyssa Milano said her home is “in jeopardy” in hopes evacuating her five horses. The actress ultimately got the help she needed and tweeted that her family was safe.

Kardashian-West posted a video on Instagram showing a portion of the blaze. “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home,” she wrote. “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!”

In addition to the two wildfires burning in Southern California, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel. It’s being called the Camp Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the entire town of Paradise was ordered to evacuate. That’s about 40,000 residents. The Weather Channel also reports several people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.

So far, the Camp Fire has burned through 20,000 acres, CNN reported.

 
 
 

