The Netherlands recall embassy staff from Pakistan over threats: FM

November 13, 2018

File Photo

The Netherlands said Monday it has pulled several embassy staff members from Pakistan over persistent threats from religious groups angry over tweets by the far-right politician Geert Wilders.

Although the Dutch embassy in Islamabad remains open and visa requests are still being handled, “a whole number of people” have returned to the Netherlands, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

“Unfortunately Dutch citizens are being threatened, Dutch diplomats,” Blok told a news programme on the NPO public broadcaster’s Radio 1 channel.

“That is serious enough already” for the step to be taken, said Blok, adding that he had spoken with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the issue.

Blok did not specify how many embassy staff were affected by the move.

Last week, the Pakistani lawyer, who represented Aasia Bibi, a woman acquitted of blasphemy from death row, fled to the Netherlands.

The Dutch gave Saif-ul-Malook a temporary stay after he fled Islamabad when violence erupted following the Pakistani Supreme Court’s historic decision to acquit her.

Thousands of protesters poured on to the streets in protest, calling for her death after Supreme Court judges overturned the conviction.

 
 
 

See Also

Attention parents! Your children could be at risk of contracting pneumonia

November 13, 2018 4:29 pm

Pakistani cyclist peddles to K2 base camp from Multan in 43 days

November 13, 2018 12:14 pm

The Netherlands resume visa operations in Pakistan after brief halt

November 12, 2018 9:51 pm

Canada in talks with Pakistan to offer Aasia Bibi asylum, confirms PM Trudeau

November 12, 2018 6:26 pm

Babar retains top spot in T20 batting rankings, bowlers improve

November 12, 2018 4:07 pm

It was unprofessional of us to run on the pitch, says Javeria

November 12, 2018 2:57 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.