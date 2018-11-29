Teenager to be charged for attacking Syrian refugee at UK school

A 16-year-old boy will be charged with assault for attacking a Syrian refugee at a Huddersfield school in the United Kingdom.

A video surfaced on social media showing the teenager grabbing a young boy by his neck and throwing him to the ground. The attacker forced water into his mouth and said “I’ll drown you.” The 14-year-old, however, didn’t react and walked away, reported The Telegraph.

West Yorkshire police said in a statement that the incident occurred on October 25 and is being investigated.

The victim doesn’t feel safe at school anymore. “I woke up at night and just started crying about this problem. They think I’m different – different from them,” he said while giving an interview to ITV News.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman called the video absolutely shocking and ensured his support for the boy and his family.

Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given! — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) November 27, 2018

Another video surfaced of a girl wearing a hijab being pushed down a grass verge. The family lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, said that the boy’s sister was attacked on Tuesday at the Almondbury Community School.

Dr Lisa Doyle, director of Advocacy at the Refugee Council said that, “The idea that someone escapes war and brutality, only to be met with violence here, is truly awful.” She appreciated the support by members of the British community for the boy.

A fundraising page was set up to support the boy and it received more than £50,000 in donations.