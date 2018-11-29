Teenager to be charged for attacking Syrian refugee at UK school

November 29, 2018

Photo Courtesy: The Telegraph

A 16-year-old boy will be charged with assault for attacking a Syrian refugee at a Huddersfield school in the United Kingdom.

A video surfaced on social media showing the teenager grabbing a young boy by his neck and throwing him to the ground. The attacker forced water into his mouth and said “I’ll drown you.”  The 14-year-old, however, didn’t react and walked away, reported The Telegraph.

West Yorkshire police said in a statement that the incident occurred on October 25 and is being investigated.

The victim doesn’t feel safe at school anymore. “I woke up at night and just started crying about this problem. They think I’m different – different from them,” he said while giving an interview to ITV News.

Related: Woman killed her boyfriend, fed his remains to Pakistani workers in UAE

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman called the video absolutely shocking and ensured his support for the boy and his family.

Another video surfaced of a girl wearing a hijab being pushed down a grass verge. The family lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, said that the boy’s sister was attacked on Tuesday at the Almondbury Community School.

Dr Lisa Doyle, director of Advocacy at the Refugee Council said that, “The idea that someone escapes war and brutality, only to be met with violence here, is truly awful.” She appreciated the support by members of the British community for the boy.

A fundraising page was set up to support the boy and it received more than £50,000 in donations.

 
 
 

See Also

CJ returns to Pakistan after dam fundraising campaign in the UK

November 29, 2018 11:12 am

China says Karachi consulate attack will not affect Pak-China relations

November 28, 2018 11:40 am

Time for Liverpool to show Champions League teeth away from Anfield

November 27, 2018 9:32 am

‘Students, not terrorists’: Pakistani men become target of fake news in India

November 26, 2018 5:00 pm

Mahira Miyanji wins UNDP award for promoting girls’ education in Lyari

November 26, 2018 12:38 pm

European Union approves UK’s Brexit deal

November 25, 2018 5:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.