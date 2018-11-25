Seven people killed in violence in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Seven people were killed during search operations and firing on protesters in Indian-Administered Kashmir on Sunday.

The Kashmir Media Service reported that seven youths had been killed in acts of violence in Shopian district.

They were killed during cordon and search operations and firing on protesters in Batagund in the Kapran area of the district early Sunday morning.

Six youths were killed when troops associated with the 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operational Group destroyed a house during the operation. The bodies were found amid the debris of the destroyed house. Five were identified as Umar Majid Ganai, Waseem Wagay, Abbas Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir and Khalid Farooq Malik, while the identity of the six person could not be ascertained.

Another youth was killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on protesters. He was identified as Nauman Ashraf Butt, a resident of Kulgam. He was shifted to the Kulgam district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Dozens of youth were also injured in the operation.

The authorities suspended internet services in Shopian and other areas of southern Kashmir following the deaths.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in Shopian district’s Kapran area.