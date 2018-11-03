Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian worker for killing her abusive boss

Saudi Arabia has come under fire again but this time from the Indonesian government after it executed a female Indonesian migrant worker without informing them.

Tuti Tursilawati, an Indonesian domestic worker, was sentenced to death in 2011 for killing her Saudi employer. She was executed in Taif on Monday.

This is the fourth time Saudi authorities failed to inform Indonesia before carrying out the death penalties against its citizens.

Related: Death toll in Indonesia quake-tsunami reaches 832

Tursliwati said she killed him in self-defence because her boss was trying to sexually abuse her. Tursilawati’s family flew to Taif to say their last goodbyes.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called Saudi Foreign Minster Adel Jubeir to ask why his government wasn’t informed. “We have called Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and conveyed our protest,” he said. An official complaint had also been lodged to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Retno Marsudi, Indonesia’s foreign minister, told a conference that Saudi Arabia carried out the death penalty despite the Indonesian government sending a letter to King Salman.

Related: Indonesia earthquake: Missing toll soars to 5,000

Tusilawati’s death comes amid increasing pressure on Saudi Arabia to answer for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia houses an estimated one million Indonesian women, mostly employed as domestic workers. The two countries recently signed agreements to give better protection to Indonesian domestic workers in the kingdom.