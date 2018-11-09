Russia to host Taliban, Afghan govt representatives for talks

Delegations of the Taliban, Afghan government, US and Pakistan, among other countries, will be meeting in Moscow today (November 9) for the second round of talks on Afghanistan.

This is the first time a Taliban delegation from its political office in Doha, Qatar, will be participating in an event like this.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said that deputy foreign ministers and related special representatives from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States have been invited to the second round of the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has sent a delegation of the Afghanistan High Peace Council. A representative from the US Embassy in Moscow will attend, but only as an observer, State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said this week.

The meeting will be opened by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at 10:30am Moscow time (12:30pm).

A Taliban statement described the gathering as a forum to lay out its demands for a peace process, including its objections to the presence of US and other foreign military forces in the country.

The Russian foreign ministry said that it reaffirms its position “on the lack of alternative to a political settlement in Afghanistan and the need for active coordinated efforts by Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries and regional partners in this arena”.

The United States’ Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will also be travelling to Afghanistan, Pakistan, the UAE and Qatar between November 8 and November 20.

According to a US State Department handout, his goal is to “advance the goal of an intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations that include the Taliban and lead to sustainable peace”.