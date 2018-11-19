Paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us Laden was living there: Trump

November 19, 2018

US President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of receiving billions of dollars from his country and doing nothing for the US.

“They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return,” Trump tweet. “We paid Pakistan billions of dollars and never told us he [Osama bin Laden] was living there.”

In an interview on October 18, the US president had leveled similar accusations against Pakistan.

“But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there,” Trump told Fox News.

“And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year…[bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us,” Trump added.

Related story: Don’t make Pakistan a scapegoat for your failures, PM Khan tells US President Trump

The US president’s latest tweets appear to be a response to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, PM Khan said that no Pakistani national was involved in the World Trade Center bombing.

“Pakistan suffered 75,000 causalities in this war,” PM Khan said, adding that the country’s economy suffered a loss of $123 billion. “US aid was a minuscule $20 billion,” he added. “Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?”

However, PM Khan didn’t comment on the US president’s claim that Pakistan knowingly sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Laden was killed in a US raid in Abbottabad in May 2011.

 
 
 

