Paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us Laden was living there: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of receiving billions of dollars from his country and doing nothing for the US.

“They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return,” Trump tweet. “We paid Pakistan billions of dollars and never told us he [Osama bin Laden] was living there.”

Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2018

….We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2018

In an interview on October 18, the US president had leveled similar accusations against Pakistan.

“But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there,” Trump told Fox News.

“And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year…[bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us,” Trump added.

The US president’s latest tweets appear to be a response to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, PM Khan said that no Pakistani national was involved in the World Trade Center bombing.

Record needs to be put straight on Mr Trump’s tirade against Pakistan: 1. No Pakistani was involved in 9/11 but Pak decided to participate in US War on Terror. 2. Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war & over $123 bn was lost to economy. US “aid” was a miniscule $20 bn. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2018

“Pakistan suffered 75,000 causalities in this war,” PM Khan said, adding that the country’s economy suffered a loss of $123 billion. “US aid was a minuscule $20 billion,” he added. “Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?”

3. Our tribal areas were devastated & millions of ppl uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis. 4. Pak continues to provide free lines of ground & air communications(GLOCs/ALOCs).Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2018

However, PM Khan didn’t comment on the US president’s claim that Pakistan knowingly sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why, despite 140000 NATO troops plus 250,000 Afghan troops & reportedly $1 trillion spent on war in Afghanistan, the Taliban today are stronger than before. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2018

Laden was killed in a US raid in Abbottabad in May 2011.