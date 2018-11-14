Monkey kills 12-day-old baby in Agra

November 14, 2018

AFP Photo

A monkey has killed a 12-day-old boy after snatching him from his mother in India’s Agra city, Reuters reported Wednesday.

“A group of monkeys entered the victim’s house and one of the monkeys snatched the baby from his mother who was breastfeeding him, and ran away with the baby,” a police officer said.

“The monkey bit the infant’s head and left the baby when people chased it with sticks and threw stones at it.”

The bleeding infant was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

The incident took place in Runkata town on the outskirts of Agra.

 
 
 

