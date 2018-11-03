Melania Trump’s Cairo hotel stay cost the US government $95,000

November 3, 2018

Photo: AFP

US First Lady Melania Trump’s stay at a Cairo hotel cost US taxpayers a whopping $95,000. She stayed there at the end of her African goodwill tour in October.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Melania was in Cairo for six hours and didn’t actually spend the night at the hotel.

She called it false reporting and irresponsible journalism. Federal records, however, state that the Cairo hotel was paid $95,000 on September 30, reports Quartz.

It doesn’t clearly state whether the bill covers the costs of her entourage as well. Melania arrived in Cairo on October 6.

Related: We are fine: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

Grisham said that she will confirm the source from the Department of State who quoted the number.

During her tour in Ghana, Malawi and Kenya, Melania visited children in orphanages and schools, met with leaders and saw animals. Cairo was her last stop where she arrived on October 6.

She was also criticised for her Out of Africa fashion choice – she wore a white pith helmet during one visit. Many saw it as a painful symbol of colonialist Africa.

 
 
 

