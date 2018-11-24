London bans junk food ads on public transport to prevent obesity

London Mayor Sajid Khan announced a ban on junk food advertisements on London’s entire public transport network to curb child obesity. It will be in effect from February 25, 2019.

As part of the ban, advertisers cannot put up posters for food and non-alcoholic drinks high in fat, salt and sugar, reports CNN. The ban was proposed by Khan in May which received over 1,500 responses on his online discussion platform and had an 82% approval rate.

Khan acknowledged in a statement that advertising plays a huge part in the choices people make. He described the problem of child obesity as ‘ticking bomb’.

Related: Sindh cabinet approves ban on plastic bags

“It’s completely unacceptable that in a city as prosperous as London, where you live and the amount you earn can have a massive impact on whether you have access to healthy, nutritious food. I’m determined to change this,” he said.

Khan believes that obesity is putting the lives of young people in the city at risk. London has some of the highest obesity and overweight child rates in Europe, with close to 40% of children aged 10 and 11 overweight or obese, a research by City Hall revealed.

Nearly 7,000 people in Britain suffer from Type 2 diabetes, a disease directly linked to obesity. The plan is backed by health experts who welcomed the mayor’s announcement.