London bans junk food ads on public transport to prevent obesity

November 24, 2018

Photo: AFP

London Mayor Sajid Khan announced a ban on junk food advertisements on London’s entire public transport network to curb child obesity. It will be in effect from February 25, 2019.

As part of the ban, advertisers cannot put up posters for food and non-alcoholic drinks high in fat, salt and sugar, reports CNN. The ban was proposed by Khan in May which received over 1,500 responses on his online discussion platform and had an 82% approval rate.

Khan acknowledged in a statement that advertising plays a huge part in the choices people make. He described the problem of child obesity as ‘ticking bomb’.

Related: Sindh cabinet approves ban on plastic bags

“It’s completely unacceptable that in a city as prosperous as London, where you live and the amount you earn can have a massive impact on whether you have access to healthy, nutritious food. I’m determined to change this,” he said.

 

Khan believes that obesity is putting the lives of young people in the city at risk. London has some of the highest obesity and overweight child rates in Europe, with close to 40% of children aged 10 and 11 overweight or obese, a research by City Hall revealed.

Nearly 7,000 people in Britain suffer from Type 2 diabetes, a disease directly linked to obesity. The plan is backed by health experts who welcomed the mayor’s announcement.

 
 
 

See Also

Preity Zinta apologises for #MeToo comments

November 22, 2018 6:33 pm

No could even imagine putting pressure on the judiciary: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar

November 21, 2018 1:03 pm

Zverev stuns Djokovic to win ATP Finals London

November 19, 2018 1:09 pm

Flawless Djokovic sets up ATP Finals title clash with Zverev

November 18, 2018 11:38 am

Djokovic picks up straight set win over Isner in ATP Finals London

November 13, 2018 3:07 pm

Chrome to ad-block entire website with abusive advertisements

November 6, 2018 12:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.