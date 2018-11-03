Japanese island disappears without anyone noticing

November 3, 2018

A tiny island off the north-east coast of Japan, called Esanbe Hanakita, mysteriously disappeared without anyone noticing.

The uninhabited islet is believed to have eroded due to the wind and drift ice, reports CNN.

Hiroshi Shimizu, an author who published a picture book on hidden islands, was the first one to notice its disappearance. An elderly local told the Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun that the island used to be there but now it can’t be seen from land or by nearby boats.

Other fishermen, however, said that it still shows up as an islet on navigation systems. A search operation will be conducted by the Japanese coastguard to locate the island.

The islet was used to mark Japanese territorial waters in the Northern Territories, an area that is also claimed by Russia. The authorities are concerned because this might shrink Japan’s territorial waters.

Japan will lose 500 metres of territorial waters if Esanbe has sunk beneath the waters. The islet protruded 1.4 meters above sea level according to a 1987 survey.

Around 158 uninhabited islands were given names in Japan in 2014 to clarify its territorial reach. A Hawaiian island was erased by a powerful hurricane in October in the US.

 
 
 

