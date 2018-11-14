Indian top court to hear plea challenging PM Modi’s acquittal in 2002 Gujarat riots case

November 14, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Indian Supreme Court will hear on November 19 a plea against clean chit given to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujrat riots case. He was the chief minister then. 

The plea against Modi and others was filed by Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the riots. She alleged that there is a ‘larger conspiracy’ to the riots, reported Hindustan Times.

In 2002, Jafri and 68 others were killed in a riot when a mob attacked the Muslim-dominated Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad.

Related: Sri Lankan President denies ‘RAW murder plot’ report

The Gujrat High Court upheld the clean chit given to the prime minister and 58 others by the Special Investigation Team in October 2017.

In 2006, Zakia demanded to register a case against Modi and those involved in the riots. The Supreme Court ordered the state government to re-investigate nine major riots cases two years later.

The court asked the investigation team to look into the complaint in 2009. They declared in the  2013 report after investigations that there was no proof to substantiate the allegations against Modi.

 
 
 

