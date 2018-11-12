German woman falls off a cliff in Sri Lanka while trying to take a selfie

A German tourist died on Sunday after stumbling off a cliff in Sri Lanka while taking a selfie, reported DW.

The 35-year-old woman was taking pictures with her friend when she fell off the World’s End, a sheer cliff about 4,000 feet high.

The Sri Lankan army and volunteers recovered the body after a six-hour search involving air support and climbing.

World’s End is located in the Horton Plains National Park in central Sri Lanka and is one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions.

In 2015, a Dutch man on honeymoon with his wife fell off the World’s End while taking a selfie and miraculously survived when a tree broke his fall 50 metres down the cliff.

A study published this year found there have 259 selfie-related deaths globally between 2011 and 2017.