German woman falls off a cliff in Sri Lanka while trying to take a selfie

November 12, 2018

Photo: AFP

A German tourist died on Sunday after stumbling off a cliff in Sri Lanka while taking a selfie, reported DW.

The 35-year-old woman was taking pictures with her friend when she fell off the World’s End, a sheer cliff about 4,000 feet high.

The Sri Lankan army and volunteers recovered the body after a six-hour search involving air support and climbing.

Related: 16-year-old drowns in Gujranwala while taking a selfie

World’s End is located in the Horton Plains National Park in central Sri Lanka and is one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions.

In 2015, a Dutch man on honeymoon with his wife fell off the World’s End while taking a selfie and miraculously survived when a tree broke his fall 50 metres down the cliff.

A study published this year found there have 259 selfie-related deaths globally between 2011 and 2017.

 
 
 

See Also

Akila Dananjaya’s bowling action reported

November 11, 2018 3:53 pm

Women’s World T20: England-Sri Lanka fixture washed out

November 11, 2018 11:58 am

England trounce Sri Lanka in Galle Test

November 9, 2018 5:50 pm

James Anderson handed demerit point for ‘dissent’ at umpire’s decision

November 8, 2018 3:17 pm

India, Ireland and Windies win their Women’s World T20 warm-ups

November 8, 2018 11:23 am

Women’s World T20: India, New Zealand, Bangladesh win warm-ups

November 5, 2018 4:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.