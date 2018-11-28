For India, the Kartarpur corridor opening has not paved the way for dialogue with Pakistan

November 28, 2018

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj makes a speech on the First day of the Heart of Asia conference in Islamabad on December 9, 2015. Photo: AFP

India is willing to open the Kartarpur corridor but not improve relations with Pakistan.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that opening the border will not lead to talks between the neighbouring countries.

She remarked that India will not be a part of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit. Interestingly, her remarks come the same day two Indian ministers and Navjot Sidhu are attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

“That invitation has already been given but we are not responding to it positively. Until and unless Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, there will be no dialogue and we will not participate in SAARC,” she said.

She emphasised that ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are attending the event, but that does not mean that dialogue between the two countries has resumed.

“See, bilateral dialogues and the Kartarpur corridor are different. And I am very happy that for the last 20 years India has been asking for the Kartarpur corridor and for the first time, Pakistan responded positively to this,” she added.

 
 
 

