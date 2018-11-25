Earthquake jolts Iran-Iraq border

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Baghdad Sunday evening.

The tremors were felt in Iraq, Kuwait, and northern Iran. The quake hit the Iran-Iraq border region and had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC reported that the quake was widely felt more than 500 kilometers away from its epicenter.

People took to social media to share different videos and pictures of the quake.

Many videos from Snapchat from Baghdad showing the power of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the Iran Iraq border just now… scary stuff. #earthquake #earthquakeiran #earthquakeiraq #earthquakeiraniraq pic.twitter.com/1S0GHQVsCb — Mikey 🇷🇴 (@MambaMike13) November 25, 2018

First pics show building reduced to rubble in Iran earthquake zone pic.twitter.com/BjBiOw49oI — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 25, 2018

EARTHQUAKE TREMORS OF 6.3 MAGNITUDE FELT IN KUWAIT Kuwait City, Nov 25: A huge crowd from apartments came on street when they felt the earthquake tremors of 6.3 magnitude around 7.40PM local time. The similar tremors are felt in neighboring Iraq border & Northern Iran. pic.twitter.com/wFL3YE9DIf — Kuwait 24×7 (@Kuwait24x7) November 25, 2018

Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of Iran’s emergency department, said at least 70 people were injured in the quake, reported the Associated Press.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average.