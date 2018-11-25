Earthquake jolts Iran-Iraq border

November 25, 2018

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Baghdad Sunday evening.

The tremors were felt in Iraq, Kuwait, and northern Iran. The quake hit the Iran-Iraq border region and had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC reported that the quake was widely felt more than 500 kilometers away from its epicenter.

People took to social media to share different videos and pictures of the quake.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of Iran’s emergency department, said at least 70 people were injured in the quake, reported the Associated Press.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average.

 
 
 

See Also

Five freed Iran troops flown home from Pakistan

November 22, 2018 5:40 pm

Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Sibbi, adjoining areas

November 22, 2018 10:34 am

Islamabad to host Asian Futsal Championship 2018

November 18, 2018 4:10 pm

Pakistan recovers five abducted Iranian border guards

November 15, 2018 6:42 pm

Today’s outlook: Nawaz to record statement in Al Azizia reference, earthquake jolts Peshawar

November 14, 2018 8:44 am

US ‘war on terror’ has killed 500,000 people: study

November 9, 2018 12:13 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.