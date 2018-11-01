Donald Trump insists he will end birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to terminate birthright citizenship for the children of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born on US soil.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said in an interview for Axios on HBO on Tuesday.”It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.”

Later, he tweeted about it.

So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Many legal scholars agree….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Trump is incorrect in his claims that the 14th Amendment does not cover birthright citizenship. It was ratified in 1868 and grants citizenship to ‘all persons born or naturalized in the United States’, reported CNN.

Under the US constitution, children of immigrants who are born in the US also have the right to citizenship, even if their parents aren’t citizens.

Lawmakers and legal experts rejected the president’s claims and said that US law does not allow executive orders to override constitutional amendments.

“The president cannot erase the constitution with an executive order, and the 14th Amendment’s citizenship guarantee is clear,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union Immigrants’ Rights Project.

The president made these claims one week prior to the critical midterm elections following his hardline approach on immigration.