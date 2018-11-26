Deadly California Camp Fire 100% contained: officials

November 26, 2018

Photo: AFP

The devastating Camp Fire ― a massive blaze that engulfed more than 153,000 acres, killing at least 85 people and destroying nearly 14,000 homes in northern California ― is 100% contained, fire officials said Sunday.

But the New York Times noted that containment doesn’t mean the fire has been completely extinguished, just that firefighters have created a line around it.

“They’re going to be working on it for months,” Brigitte Foster, a spokesperson for the Camp Fire unified command, told SF Gate. “Within the perimeter, there are stumps and burning roots that are underground, and we still need to try to pull those up and remove the heat.”

The Camp Fire, which began on November 8, quickly became the deadliest such event in state history. Authorities have yet to identify a cause, but strong winds and extremely dry conditions helped the fire race across the parched California landscape.

Recent rain helped officials quell some of the blaze and establish full containment, and more storms are predicted in the coming days.

Related: 42 killed in California’s deadliest wildfire: sheriff

Search and rescue officials are still sifting through the wreckage looking for people killed by the fire. Some 249 people are still missing. Daily death tolls have steadily increased over the last few weeks, and authorities said they found three more bodies on Sunday.

Authorities began lifting some evacuation orders the weekend, but thousands of people are still displaced and may not be able to return home for some time.

 
 
 

See Also

California wildfires: Number of missing leaps to 631

November 16, 2018 10:21 am

42 killed in California’s deadliest wildfire: sheriff

November 13, 2018 9:02 am

California fire death toll rises to 23

November 11, 2018 9:33 am

Gunman kills 12 in California bar packed with students

November 8, 2018 3:29 pm

FBI probing cyber attack on congressional campaign in California

August 18, 2018 12:35 pm

After disaster alert failures, U.S. moves toward national system

August 9, 2018 7:02 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.