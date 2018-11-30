CNN fires analyst Marc Lamont Hill for calling for a free Palestine

CNN fired its analyst Marc Lamont Hill on Thursday after ‘controversial’ statements he made about Israel at the United Nations.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” a network spokesperson said in an email.

Speaking at a pro-Palestine meeting at the UN on Wednesday, Hill called for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

The statement — which is sometimes said by the militant group Hamas and refers to extending Palestine’s borders from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea — is viewed by some as advocating for the destruction of the Jewish state, reported the New York Post.

“Those calling for ‘from the river to the sea’ are calling for an end to the State of Israel,” Sharon Nazarian, the Anti-Defamation League’s senior vice-president for international affairs, told the Jewish Journal.

Hill also works as a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia. The school stood by him on Thursday, saying in a statement: “Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own. However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”

Hill took to Twitter to defend himself. “My reference to ‘river to the sea’ was not a call to destroy anything or anyone. It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza,” he wrote on Thursday. “I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things,” he added.