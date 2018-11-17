Chaos ensues as Sri Lankan parliamentarians throw chilli paste, books and chairs

The pandemonium began when pro-Rajapaksa politicians poured on to the floor of parliament and prevented Speaker Karu Jayasuriya from taking his chair, reported Al Jazeera.After more than an hour, Jayasuriya managed to finally enter the red-carpeted chamber under the protection of dozens of unarmed officers and parliamentary staff.Rioting legislators then took away the ceremonial chair, but staff carried in an ordinary office chair as a makeshift replacement. However, rioters grabbed that chair too, breaking it into pieces that were then used as projectiles to attack rivals and police officers. The police held boards around the speaker to protect him from being hit by the angry politicians as he conducted a voice vote on a revised no-confidence motion against the disputed prime minister. After the motion passed, Jayasuriya adjourned the house until Monday.In a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena, the speaker said 122 legislators in the 225-member House voted against Rajapaksa, a controversial former president whose appointment as prime minister on October 26 plunged the nation into a political crisis.Sirisena named Rajapaksa to the post after firing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a move widely denounced as unconstitutional. The deposed leader's supporters brought a no-confidence motion against the newly appointed prime minister when Sirisena refused to allow a vote to test Wickremesinghe's support on the parliament floor.Rajapaksa lost the no-trust motion on Wednesday but refused to step down, saying it should not have been put to a voice vote. The former president, who had stayed away from the clashes on Friday, told his supporters he did not accept the outcome of the second vote either."If they pass a no-confidence motion according to proper procedure, we are ready to leave," Rajapaksa said at the Kasagala Temple in southern Sri Lanka. "But we cannot accept it if they try to pass it by force in a nasty manner."