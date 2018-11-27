Australian aircraft misses destination as pilot falls asleep

An Australian aircraft missed its destination as the pilot fell asleep. The plane had travelled 50 km past the airport when he finally woke up.

The pilot of the Piper PA-31 aircraft was the only pilot on board when it missed the King Island airport. It was one of seven flights made by the plane that day. However, it is unclear how the pilot woke up to safely land the plane.

Related: PIA plane collides with Shaheen airline plane at Karachi airport

Strategic Aviation Solutions Chairperson Neil Hansford said the aircraft would have been on autopilot. “The aircraft will fly until it runs out of fuel, or in some cases, the fuel tanks have to be switched over, so once it’s starved of fuel it then crashes,” he said.

Despite there being no damage to the nine-passenger Piper PA-31 Navajo VH-TWU, the incident was still classed as ‘serious’ by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The investigation is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the next year.