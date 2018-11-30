American mother mad at airline employee for mocking her daughter Abcde’s name

A mother from Texas says that an employee of Southwest Airlines mocked her five-year-old daughter’s name. The child is named Abcde, pronounced Ab-city.

Traci Redford said she and young Abcde were flying from Santa Ana, California to their home in El Paso, Texas a few weeks ago when a gate agent began mocking the girl’s name, reported Buzzfeed News.

“The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees,” Redford told ABC7. “So I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop.”

Name shaming? This Texas woman claims a @SouthwestAir agent made fun of her 5-year-old daughter’s name as they were preparing to board their flight at @JohnWayneAir in Orange County. Her daughter’s name is Abcde (pronounced Ab-city). @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iHpBPoakYI — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 28, 2018

Redford said her daughter heard the employee mocking her and asked why she was doing so.

“She said, ‘Mom, why is she laughing at my name?’ And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it’s unfortunate,” she said.

The gate agent also allegedly took a photo of the girl’s boarding pass and posted it on social media, which Redford said she found out about from someone who saw it online and reported it to the airline.

She complained that after two weeks of lodging a formal complaint, Southwest hadn’t done anything.

The airline, however, offered a “sincere apology to the family” and said the employee’s social media post “is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility” expected of employees.

Vocativ reported there were 328 people named Abcde in the United States, almost all of whom are children.