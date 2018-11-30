American mother mad at airline employee for mocking her daughter Abcde’s name

November 30, 2018

Photo: AFP

A mother from Texas says that an employee of Southwest Airlines mocked her five-year-old daughter’s name. The child is named Abcde, pronounced Ab-city.

Traci Redford said she and young Abcde were flying from Santa Ana, California to their home in El Paso, Texas a few weeks ago when a gate agent began mocking the girl’s name, reported Buzzfeed News. 

“The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees,” Redford told ABC7. “So I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop.”

Redford said her daughter heard the employee mocking her and asked why she was doing so.

“She said, ‘Mom, why is she laughing at my name?’ And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it’s unfortunate,” she said.

The gate agent also allegedly took a photo of the girl’s boarding pass and posted it on social media, which Redford said she found out about from someone who saw it online and reported it to the airline.

She complained that after two weeks of lodging a formal complaint, Southwest hadn’t done anything.

Related: Indian passenger kicked off Jet Airways flight over terrorist joke on Snapchat

The airline, however, offered a “sincere apology to the family” and said the employee’s social media post “is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility” expected of employees.

Vocativ reported there were 328 people named Abcde in the United States, almost all of whom are children.

 
 
 

