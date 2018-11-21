America first or S Arabia first? US won’t be taking strong action against Saudis in Khashoggi murder

US President Donald Trump has signaled that he will not take strong action against Saudi Arabia or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement subtitled “America First!”, the president begins by saying, “The world is a very dangerous place!”

In the first paragraph of his exclamation point laden statement, the president speaks about Iran being the “world’s leading sponsor of terror”. He goes on to say that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have “vigorously” denied knowledge of Khashoggi’s murder. “Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” reads the statement that has drawn criticism the world over.

Speaking to the press later in the day, Trump cited the Kingdom’s influence over oil prices and said, “if we abandon Saudi it would be a terrible mistake.” He also said he was “not going to destroy the economy of our country” over Khashoggi by giving up arms deals to Saudi Arabia.

“It’s a very simple equation for me. I’m about make America great again and I’m about America first,” Trump said.

In his statement, the President said, “we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,” Trump continued in his statement. “In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran.”

The President’s statement clashes with lawmakers from both parties who have called for harsh measures against Saudi Arabia and have expressed deep reservations about US support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. It once again pits Trump against his intelligence agencies and bolsters a regime that has admitted to killing a vocal critic and member of the press.

Lawmakers noted there is a cost to ignoring “our moral voice,” as Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and strong Trump supporter, said. Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was more pointed.

“I’m pretty sure this statement is Saudi Arabia First, not America First,” Paul tweeted. Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, said, “I never thought I’d see the day a White House would moonlight as a public relations firm for the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.”

The Washington Post also responded to the president’s statement. “President Trump’s response to the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a betrayal of long-established American values of respect for human rights and the expectation of trust and honesty in our strategic relationships,” Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan said in a statement.

“He is placing personal relationships and commercial interests above American interests in his desire to continue to do business as usual with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” Ryan continued.

“The CIA has thoroughly investigated the murder of this innocent journalist and concluded with high confidence that it was directed by the Crown Prince,” Ryan said. “If there is reason to doubt the findings of the CIA, President Trump should immediately make that evidence public.”

Trump, who broadly justified his response on the grounds that the US needs the Kingdom to counter Iran, was expected to receive a CIA assessment on Khashoggi’s murder on Tuesday.