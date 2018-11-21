A US state is considering life imprisonment, death penalty for abortions

Lawmakers in the US state of Ohio are considering legislation that would ban abortion completely and make it punishable by life in prison or even the death penalty.

The state has already passed a bill banning abortions at six weeks.

House Bill 565, sponsored by Ohio Senators Rob Hood and Nino Vitale, allows for no exceptions for abortion in cases of rape, incest, or danger to a woman’s life. Under the law, fetuses would be classified as “unborn humans,” making abortion punishable under the Ohio criminal code.

This means that a woman who receives an abortion and doctors who perform the procedure could face criminal penalties, ranging from a prison sentence to capital punishment.

Related: Google workers walk out in global protest against harassment

The bill is being considered by the Ohio House’s health committee and that it is unlikely to be voted on this year. HB 565 is just the latest in a string of anti-choice bills drafted by Ohio Republicans.

Jaime Miracle, who works with NARAL Pro Choice Ohio, states some other problems with the bill: “This could criminalize women who have miscarriages that might seem suspicious to somebody or could criminalize in-vitro fertilization procedures that might end up with an embryo.”

In other words, the bill would give more rights to a fetus than a living woman.