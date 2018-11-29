A massive wildfire in Arizona was caused by a baby gender reveal

In an attempt to creatively announce the gender of their new baby to friends and family, a father set off colourful explosives, causing a fire that led to 47,000 acres of forest land going up in flames.

The gender reveal caused more than $8 million worth of damage.

Footage released by the US Forest Service on Tuesday showed how the stunt led to a costly wildfire in southern Arizona in April 2017 that forced about 200 people from their homes.

The fire spread through the Coronado National Forest and firefighters from at least 20 agencies fought the blaze for about a week to bring it under control.

The reveal made headlines in April 2017 when an off-duty Border Patrol agent named Dennis Dickey set up a reveal for his wife using tannerite, a legal explosive. As you probably already guessed, things didn’t go as planned when Dickey shot at his target full of tannerite and blue powder to show that his wife was having a baby boy. As soon as he fired the shot, the target went up in flames and Dickey called the police to admit what he had done.

The father appeared in federal court in and pleaded guilty in September. He was sentenced to pay $100,000 up front, and $500 dollars every month for the next 20 years to compensate the government the $8 million.

He also agreed to conduct a public service announcement with the US Forest Service about the cause of the fire.