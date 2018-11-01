75% of Venice underwater as flooding claims 11 lives

The ‘floating city’ of Venice has been hit by historic flooding. At least 11 people have died across Italy due to the severe weather.

More than 75% of the city is underwater after two days of violent storms and heavy rain. This is the worst flooding in a decade as flood water peaked at 156 centimetres, reported CNN.

The flooding has disrupted people’s lives. Schools are closed and rescue operations are under way to evacuate residents and tourists. Shops and restaurants are also flooded and shopkeepers had to remove water through buckets.

According to local authorities, the flooding was caused by a convergence of high tide, strong winds from North Africa and exceptionally heavy rainfall.

“Everything is under control, just as it was last Friday,” a spokesperson for the office of Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said. “Thanks to the prevention measures we took, the city is OK, as OK as a city can be in these conditions. The governor of the region, Luca Zaia, has even said that these conditions are similar to what happened in 1966.”

The Moses Project, which aims to install innovative underwater flood barriers to protect Venice from serious flooding, has been under way for years. A spokesperson for the Civil Protection Agency said that the infrastructure should be completed to avoid extraordinary waters.

Officials have warned that the salt water from flooding may have caused significant damage to historic sites and artefacts.