47 dead as buses collide in Zimbabwe

November 8, 2018

Photo: AFP

Forty-seven people were killed in Zimbabwe Wednesday when two buses collided on a road between the capital Harare and the eastern town of Rusape, police told AFP.

“We confirm 47 people have died in a road traffic accident at the 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway,” police spokesman Paul Nyathi said.

On Twitter, the state-run Herald newspaper said pictures from the scene were too graphic to post.

Related: Three killed, eight injured in road accident in Hyderabad

The paper said the morgue at the local public hospital in Rusape had run out of space and sought help from a private funeral parlour to take in some of the corpses.

Traffic accidents are common in Zimbabwe, where roads are riddled with potholes due to years of underfunding and neglect, but the highway where the accident occurred had been recently resurfaced.

In June last year, 43 people were killed in a bus crash in the north of the country, along the highway leading to neighbouring Zambia.

Related: 21 killed, 40 injured after two passenger buses collide in DG Khan

Deputy Transport Minister Fortune Chasi said the government will take steps to curb the road carnage.

“Totally needless loss of lives. This event should be the last before stern measures are taken,” he tweeted, promising to rein in public service vehicles and their owners.

 
 
 

See Also

Eight killed, 26 injured in traffic collision on the Indus Highway near Dadu

November 8, 2018 8:42 am

Zimbabwe trounce Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

November 7, 2018 1:03 pm

Two killed as passenger bus overturns in Sukkur

November 6, 2018 10:55 am

South Africa seal T20 victory against Zimbabwe after third match washout

October 15, 2018 12:14 pm

South Africa clinch six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in second T20

October 13, 2018 12:01 pm

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

October 3, 2018 11:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.