World’s longest sea-crossing bridge connecting Hong Kong and China to open this week

October 22, 2018

Photo: CNN

A 55-kilometre (34 miles) sea-bridge connecting Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai is all set to open this week.

This is the longest sea-bridge ever built and costs $20 billion. It will be open for public traffic on Wednesday.

The bridge will enable commuters to move around the region easily by cutting journey time from three hours to 30 minutes between the two cities. Its construction began nine years ago.

For China, it is a plan to develop its Greater Bay Area in terms of technological innovation and economic success. The area covers 56,500 square kilometers (21,800 square miles) across southern China and encompasses 11 cities, including Hong Kong and Macau. It is home to 68 million people.

“It links Hong Kong to China almost like an umbilical cord. You see it, and you know you’re linked up to the motherland,” Claudia Mo, said an independent lawmaker who supports greater democracy in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong fears that it will receive more tourists now. In 2016, 56.7 million tourists arrived in the country.

Critics argue that despite a lack of public housing and widespread poverty, Hong Kong spent a huge amount of money, more than $9 million, on the project.

The bridge incorporates 400,000 tons of steel to withstand against natural disasters. During the construction of the bridge, seven workers died and 275 were injured.

 
 
 

