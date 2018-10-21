US to back out of nuclear weapons treaty with Russia

October 21, 2018

Photo: Reuters

The US is withdrawing from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty with Russia, US President Donald Trump confirmed.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Russia had “violated” the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. The deal banned ground-launched medium-range missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,500km.

The US would not let Russia “go out and do weapons [while] we’re not allowed to”, he said, reported BBC.

“I don’t know why president [Barack] Obama didn’t negotiate or pull out,” the president said after a campaign rally in Nevada. “They’ve been violating it for many years.”

Related: Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi died in a ‘fight’ and the US believes them

In 2014, Obama accused Russia of breaching the INF after it allegedly tested a ground-launched cruise missile. He reportedly chose not to withdraw from the treaty under pressure from European leaders, who said such a move could restart an arms race.

A Russian foreign ministry source said the US move was motivated by a “dream of a unipolar world” where it is the only global superpower, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The US insists the Russians have developed a new medium-range missile called the the Novator 9M729 – known to Nato as the SSC-8. It would enable Russia to launch a nuclear strike at Nato countries at very short notice. Russia has said little about its new missile other than to deny that it is in breach of the agreement.

Related: Pakistan will not join the nuclear weapon race, vows President Arif Alvi

Analysts say Russia sees such weapons as a cheaper alternative to conventional forces.

The New York Times reported on Friday the US was considering withdrawing from the treaty in a bid to counter China’s expanding military presence in the western Pacific. The country was not a signatory of the deal, allowing it to develop medium-range missiles without restraint.

National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected to tell the Russians of the withdrawal during talks in Moscow later this week.

 
 
 

See Also

Saudi Arabia says Jamal Khashoggi died in a ‘fight’ and the US believes them

October 20, 2018 8:25 am

US to put pressure on Pakistan until it changes its Afghan policy: State Dept official

October 18, 2018 11:34 am

Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 18

October 14, 2018 9:37 am

Strongest storm in 50 years rips through Florida before weakening

October 11, 2018 8:48 am

World needs access to Russian gas: Saudi energy minister

October 3, 2018 6:14 pm

Putin wants all foreign forces to quit Syria

October 3, 2018 5:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.