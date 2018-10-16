US senator accuses ‘rogue crown prince’ of ordering Saudi journalist’s murder

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican close to President Donald Trump, has accused Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of ordering the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The senator called Salman a “rogue crown prince” who is jeopardizing the kingdom’s relationship with the US.

“Nothing happens in Saudi Arabia without MbS knowing it,” he told Fox News.

Many international leaders have criticised Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi mysteriously disappeared from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Saudi Arabia has categorically denied its involvement in the journalist’s disappearance.

The king told Trump that “they are closely working with Turkey to find an answer.”

Saudi interior minister Prince Abdel Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef said that “what has been circulating about orders to kills him are lies and basless allegations”.

The Kingdom “is committed to its principles, rules and traditions and is in compliance with international laws and conventions”, he added according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Senator Graham said that he is planning to share his view with the US president and will request him to cancel Saudi arms sales.

“I’ve been their biggest defender on the floor of the United States Senate,” Graham said. “He [Muhammad bin Salman] had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey and to expect me to ignore it. I feel used and abused,” Graham said.

The US senator said that the Saudi crown prince can never be a world leader.